Christine Onwuachumba

Leisure Courts, a popular real estate company, has announced plans to provide low-cost houses with affordable, flexible payment options for Nigerians in choice locations of Lagos.

The company’s managing director, Mr. Segun Abolaji, stated this recently during the official opening of the firm’s Lagos branch in Lekki. He said the firm would contribute its quota to solving the high housing deficit in Lagos.

“Our target cuts across all classes of life, ranging from the high to the low earners of the economy,” he said.

Abolaji said that the firm saw Nigeria’s housing deficit as an opportunity to solve problems and create affordable houses for ordinary Nigerians who have been dreaming of having their own homes.

“There have been campaigns for affordable housing in Nigeria, and we feel we can contribute our own quota towards ensuring that. Right now we are starting with four sites here in Lagos. We have two sites in the Mainland area, one at Ogudu GRA and the other at Alaka Estate in Surulere. We also have sites at Lekki, at Aro-Ologolo and so on.

Leisure Court’s Lagos manager, Linda Ajala, said there would be an easy payment system with a two-year moratorium tailored to suit low-income salary earners.

“We are looking at building homes that everybody can afford. And we aim at cutting across all the sectors of the economy, from the high ranking members of the society, to low-earning civil servants. We’ll roll out different home packages. We will have luxury homes, and we’ll also have fine completed houses with low costs. In addition we also have flexible mortgage facilities to ensure a stress-free payment arrangement for civil servants and those in the organised private sector,” she disclosed.

Mr. Adebayo Sukunmi, manager of the Abuja branch of the firm, said the decision of the firm to come to Lagos would raise the standard in the real estate sector of the state.

“In Abuja, Leisure Court has provided houses to people that never knew that they could be house owners. So, we want to replicate the same success stories here in Lagos. We want Lagosians to also enjoy the same opportunity. Leisure Courts has come to lead the Real Estate sector in Lagos and beyond, and we are focused on achieving that.”