Mac Group, a property outfit has wrapped up plans to launch a new property listing website aimed at bringing together all stakeholders in the real estate industry.

Speaking on the new initiative designed to bring sellers and buyers together on the same platform for ease of doing business, the MD of the Group, Mrs. Loveline Onyeka disclosed that the initiative has been long in the offing and that she feels this is the right time to give Nigerians both home and abroad a new lease of hope as far as property and real estate issues are concerned.

She said: “Nigeriahomeproperty.com is not your regular property listing website. It has unique features. For example, apart from properties for sale, lease or rent, job seekers in the real estate sector can find available jobs in the real estate industry including property and real estate news.

“We are not new players in the industry. We have over the years through our subsidiary companies like Aku Real Estate Co. Ltd understudied what the Challenges facing the Property and Real estate industries are before coming up with nigeriahomeproperty.com. It is simply your one stop property listing website,” Loveline added.