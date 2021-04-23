From Gyang Bere, Jos

To tackle insecurity and youth restiveness in Plateau State, Finine Global Conceptz, has organised a beauty pageant that at the end of the contest produced Mr and Miss Unity.

The event drilled the 21 participants on creativity, problem solving, respect and tolerance for one another; ability to communicate fluently among others. It was aimed at inculcating values in the youths that have over the years exposed to violence in Plateau.

A 24-year-old Jeff Gyang and 22-year-old Grace Yakubu emerged the winners. They are expected to champion issues that will enthrone peace and unity among youths in the state.

The winners, who are indigenes of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos Local Government areas, defeated 19 others, smiled home with a star prize of one vehicle each. As gathered, it was to further encourage the youths to shun all forms of violence and to pursue tranquility.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Joseph Ezekiel said the brain behind the event was to mentor youths and crown the winners ambassador for peace and unity.

He explained that youths were change agents and needed the support and mentorship to become worthy leaders of tomorrow.

“I am the convener of Mr and Miss Unity Plateau State 2021. The idea is to crown an ambassador for unity because we see youths as agent of change and if they are not mentored and nurtured in that direction, they might go astray. If we don’t give them such opportunity nobody will do so.

“This was the reason we created this event to give youths the platform to showcase their talents and to show people that they are capable even as youths to govern Nigeria.

“We made the event gender equality with the star prize of two cars for the two winners. The contest comes with a magazine where we profiled all the contestants. We profiled them to serve as role models. And being conscious of the fact that you have your profile everywhere in the internet and being someone that people look up to, you will not allowed yourself to be used for violence or to perpetrate crime.

“The event was a strong drive to see people living together in one accord. I am not from Plateau, but from Akwa Ibom. I was born and brought up in Plateau and I have the belief that if something is bad, you don’t throw it away, you fix it.

“This state is ours and we are here to fix it on the wonderful map of Nigeria and the world at large,” he said.

One of the judges at the event, the CEO Shik Fashion and Innovations, Sadiq Mariam, said the judgment was not based on beauty but competent, credibility, ability to communicate without hitches, creativity and the stage performance.

She said: “The event was transparent, fair and just. We the judges don’t know ourselves; we just met for the first time and we have a clean sheet where we judged the contestants based on what they brought to the table. We looked for confident and outspoken ambassador that will be able to represent us anywhere tomorrow.

The chief judge, Queen Jennifer expressed satisfaction with the beauty pageant and encouraged youths in the state to imbibe virtues for the peace and unity of Plateau and Nigeria.

Commissioner for youth and Sport, Plateau State, Hon. Victor Lapan said the State Government endorsed the programme to foster peace and unity.

Corroborating other speakers’ position, he urged the youths to shun violence, criminality and drug abuse for the prosperity of the people.