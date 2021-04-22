By Doris Obinna

In a bid to demonstrate its commitment towards ensuring a healthier society without leaving out the youth segment of Nigeria, Power Oil, Nigerian cooking vegetable oil, has taken its fitness advocacy programme to 10 universities across Nigeria.

According to the organisers, at each location, the programme, tagged “Power Oil – No more excuses, let’s walk,” kicks off in the early hours of the morning with aerobic exercise led by certified fitness trainers, followed by a 30-minute fun walk with some interesting dance moves and other exciting activities with the brand.

“Upon return from the health walk, the brand presents an opportunity to the students to participate in fitness-focused games and workout sessions to burn calories, after which they get rewarded with amazing prizes based on the number of calories burnt on the spot. Free medical check-ups are equally going to be on standby.”

The brand manager, Miss Prerna Pathre, said, “It is the first time taking the fitness project to Nigerian university campuses and we are in awe at the level of turnout and participation by the students. This demonstrates that attitude change towards fitness in Nigeria, which we have been propagating, is generating an impact.

“The programme is strategically designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and remind the Nigerian youths of the benefits of a daily fitness routine. It is aimed at encouraging all Nigerians to walk for at least 30 minutes every day to keep fit and stay healthy.

“Power Oil strongly believes that, irrespective of your age group, good health should be uncompromisable, which is why, at every brand activity, medical doctors are always available to enlighten on the dangers associated with the consumption of unbranded cooking oil.

“The campus tour creates an exciting way for the brand to cater for the youths’ health in a fun, relaxing and rewarding manner, while making sure to educate them on the importance of sustaining good heart health right from young age. Various gift items were laid out for them to pick from as per calories burnt within a specified time.

“Power Oil Health Campus Tour, ran for five weeks from second week in March till the second week in April 2021. The activation started off at the main campus of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, University of Benin, University of Abuja, then University of Calabar in the first week. The following campuses will follow to last till April 2021: University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Port Harcourt, University of Ilorin, University of Jos, University of Ibadan and University of Lagos.

“Power Oil health camps were also available to all, offering free basic medical checks for participants to ascertain their health status, including blood pressure, BMI and general medical consultation. It was also confirmed that the camps will equally be present at upcoming locations for the walk.”