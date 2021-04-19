By Doris Obinna

In a bid to demonstrate its commitment towards ensuring a healthier society without leaving out the youth segment of Nigeria, Power Oil, Nigeria’s cooking vegetable oil has taken its fitness advocacy program directly to ten universities across Nigeria.

According to the organisers, at each location, the program, tagged “Power Oil – No more excuses, let’s walk,” kicks off in the early hours of the morning with aerobic exercise led by certified fitness trainers, followed by a 30 minutes fun walk with some interesting dance moves and other exciting engagement activities with the brand.

“Upon return from the health walk, the brand presents an opportunity to the students to participate in fitness focused games, workout session to burn calories, after which they get rewarded with amazing gift prizes based on the number of calories burnt on the spot. Free medical check-ups are equally going to be on standby.”

The Brand Manager, Miss Prerna Pathre, “it is the first-time taking the fitness project to the Nigerian University campuses and we are in awe at the level of turn out and participation by the students. This demonstrates that attitude change towards fitness in Nigeria, which we have been propagating, is generating an impact.

“The program is strategically designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and remind the Nigerian youths of the benefits of a daily fitness routine. It is aimed at encouraging all Nigerians to walk for at least 30 mins every day to keep fit and stay healthy.”

“Power Oil strongly believes that irrespective of your age group, good health should be uncompromisable which is why at every brand activity, medical doctors are always available to enlighten on the dangers associated to the consumption of unbranded cooking oil.

“The campus tour creates an exciting way for the brand to cater for the youth’s health in a fun, relaxing and rewarding manner, while making sure to educate them on the importance of sustaining a good heart health right from young age. Various gift items were laid out for them to pick from as per calories burnt within a specified time.

“Power Oil Health campus tour, ran for 5 weeks from 2nd week in March till the 2nd week in April 2021. The activation started off at the main campus of the Federal University of Technology Akure (F.U.T.A), University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) then University of Calabar (UNICAL) in the first week. The following campuses will follow to last till April 2021; University of Nigeria, Nnsuka (UNN), University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT), University of Illorin, University of Jos (UNIJOS), University of Ibadan (UI) and University of Lagos (UNILAG).

“Power Oil health camps were also available to all, offering free basic medical checks for participants to ascertain their health status including blood pressure, BMI and general medical consultation. It was also confirmed that the camps will equally be present at upcoming locations for the walk.”