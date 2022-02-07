From Uche Usim, Abuja

In a deft move to help tackle the unemployment nightmare, a local firm has set up a mega restaurant and other businesses that will create over 2,000 jobs for the teeming youths across the country through it various department.

The Survif Investment Conglomerate is into Real Estate Construction and General Merchandise even as it recently added Viv-Restaurant to its numerous operations.

Addressing guests at the opening ceremony of the Viv-Restaurant in Abuja at the weekend, the Managing Director, Mrs. Viviane Nkongho promised to replicate same across 19 states of Nigeria in the next two years.

Nkongho also said, ‘’ The Viv Restaurant can conveniently accommodate over One Hundred and Fifty customers at a time, here, local and foreign delicacies are available, we also guarantee adequate security, while obeying all Covid-19 protocols’’.

According to her, ‘’We also package Arabian Tea for sale to boost body mechanism and metabolism, our services are not only attractive but affordable.

Guests at the event spoke glowingly of the company and promised to keep patronizing it.