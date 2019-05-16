Bianca Iboma

Worried about the harmful effect malaria is having on the society, Bond Chemical Industries has enjoined Nigerians to keep a clean environment in order to discourage breeding of mosquito parasites.

In commemoration of the World Malaria Day, the firm in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), has called for renewed effort to tackle malaria scourge.

Group Managing Director of the company, Mr. Aderemi Omotosho, who was represented by the acting Managing Manager, Mr. Andrew Oladipupo said fighting malaria was a smart investment to protect health, create opportunity, as well as foster growth and security worldwide.

“The firm has introduced Zoxine, another brand of research work, to intensify effort towards ending malaria disease for good. The drugs come in a 24 tablet and six tablet packs; it depends on choices preferred by individuals. Some people have phobia to take big table drugs, while others see it as stress taking multiple tablets; we have made it to suit the consumers by providing what would be convent for the individuals,” he stated.

Omotosho said fighting malaria together makes the effort more effective and achieve greater impact than when done as individuals.

He said: “All over the world, about 3.3 billion people in 106 countries are at risk of malaria. Ninety seven per cent of Nigeria’s population is at risk compared to the death of 215, 000 per year from HIV/AIDs and other related disease. Malaria has contributed to 11 per cent of maternal death, 60 per cent of out-patients visits and 30 per cent of hospitalisation of children among age five.”

Omotosho enjoined Nigeria and other member countries to scale up efforts against malaria, while stating that countries must accelerate the pace of progress if they are to achieve a 40 per cent drop in global malaria cases and deaths by 2020, compared to 2015 levels.

He urged member states to allocate adequate resources and to work across sectors and strengthen cross-border collaboration.

“With the required resources, strong coordination and dedicated partners, we can accelerate our actions to achieve a malaria-free Africa-transforming a common vision to end malaria for good into a shared reality for a healthier and more prosperous Africa,” he said.

Emphasising on the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day, “Zero malaria starts with me,” he said: “The theme stresses the need to empower individuals across the world to make a personal commitments to save more lives, to help communities and economies to thrive by eliminating malaria.

“We need to accelerate progress as there are significant gaps in the implementation of measures to prevent malaria and stagnating international and domestic funding for malaria prevention and control. We therefore call for the renewal of political commitment to eliminate malaria and increased investments on malaria prevention and control that can urge governments to mobilise all necessary internal and external resources, as well as ensure inter-sectoral and cross-border collaboration.”