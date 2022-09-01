From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Endeavor Nigeria has announced plans to host its 4th edition of an entrepreneurship summit, in order to promote talents of budding innovators.

Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, in a statement yesterday by the Senior Associate, Marketing and Communication, Joy Mabia, tagged the event: ‘Building Big Bubbles… investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs.’

Faniro-Dada expressed optimism the event would simulate powerful effect of building big bubbles through high-impact entrepreneurs who will dedicate their time and resources to mentor, advise, and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs by paying it forward.

“At Endeavor, we refer to Big Bubbles as high-impact entrepreneurs who combine bold ambition, business track record, scale potential, and most importantly, a give-back mindset that will benefit the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

“The 4th edition of Catalysing Conversations, with TeamApt as the lead sponsor, will bring together world-leading and next-generation business people to explore important themes of high-impact entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic development and showcase entrepreneurs through thought-provoking conversations in dynamic TED-style talk and fireside chat formats.

“Endeavor’s goal is to drive thought leadership, demonstrating why paying it forward is critical to the growth of high-impact entrepreneurship and the digital ecosystem in Africa.

“The packed agenda will feature a mix of moderated fireside chats and TED-style talks by speakers from diverse backgrounds.

“The conversations will focus on themes of innovation, high-growth company dynamics, high-impact entrepreneurship, the journey from startup to unicorn, financial freedom, and the transformational power of technology.”

She added: “Some of the entrepreneurs in our network are second-generation Endeavor entrepreneurs emerging from other successful companies.

“We already see a few Big Bubbles in our ecosystem today, like Mitchell Elegbe from Interswitch, Tayo Oviosu from Paga, Gbenga Agboola from Flutterwave, and Odun Eweniyi from Piggyvest. “These entrepreneurs are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs in our ecosystem. “At Catalysing Conversations 2022, we have created an immersive hybrid experience that amplifies important messages, facilitates engaging discussions, and provide networking opportunities for guests. “We look forward to a great event that will catalyse further innovation and enterprise across Africa.” “Attendees at this year’s event will include entrepreneurs, ecosystem builders, C-Suite executives, government officials, investors, policymakers, tech ecosystem enthusiasts, journalists, and general participants from Nigeria and worldwide. “In addition to the inspirational learning experience at the summit, there will be networking opportunities between attendees to foster partnerships and cross-market collaborations. Catalysing Conversations 2022 is also sponsored by Flutterwave, Chapel Hill Denham, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Filmhouse Group, FSDH Merchant Bank, and elev8 education.

“She added that confirmed speakers include Kachi Izukanne – CEO and co-founder, TradeDepot, Eloho Omame – Partner, TLcom Capital; Co-founder & General Partner, FirstCheck Africa, Etop Ikpe – CEO, Autochek.

Others are; Olúwatóyìn Emmanuel-Olubake – Investment Director, Novastar Ventures, Kanyinsola Ajibade – Head of Investor Relations, Flutterwave, Tosin Eniolorunda – Founder and CEO, TeamApt, Mayowa Kuyoro – Partner, McKinsey and Company, and Tosin

Faniro-Dada – Managing Director and CEO, Endeavor Nigeria. Atedo Peterside, Chairman of Endeavor Nigeria Board of Directors, will deliver the closing remarks at the event.