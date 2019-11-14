Damilola Fatunmise

A start-up which is into green tea manufacturing, Green Leaf Nigeria, is set to officially introduce its brand into the Nigerian market, while empowering other startups who are interested in marketing the products.

Managing Director of the company, Lilian Eze, while addressing journalists, recently, said “it promises to be a fun-filled event as a lot of entertainers will thrill participants at the launch.”

Eze added that, to her greatest surprise, within 12 months of introducing Green Leaf products to Nigeria, the brand has made its footprint in the Nigerian market and that really calls for celebrations.

“We are happy to let you know that Green Leaf is going to be officially one year in Nigeria and come November 16, it will be officially launched in Nigeria. On that day, there will be a whole lot to benefit from. We have car gifts, cash gift and more.

“What does Green Leaf stand for in the Nigeria market? We stand for quality. Our product speaks for itself anywhere you find it. Let me not forget to tell you that we empower people as well. If you would like to join the Green Leaf family, we have a relationship with our bank where the bank can grant loans to people to begin sales with us.

“As we all know that Nigeria has the largest market in Africa, and with the kind of acceptance we got in the last 12 months, we are very ready to make it bigger than it was in the last 12 months,” she said.