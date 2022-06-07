By Louis Ibah

A telecommunications firm, Lets Talk I.T & Telecommunications Company, is to launch Nigeria’s first instant messaging application, Lets Talk, before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Folashade Ayeni, made this known while speaking with newsmen, yesterday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ayeni said the application was designed by a team of Nigerian software engineers in line with the vision of the National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) for indigenous companies to come into the social media space.

“Lets Talk was created out of a need that Nigerians and Africans have. If you look at it, last year October 4, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram crashed. No one was able to use those applications because of one thing or the other.

“Many people lost money, several people were not able to reach families, friends, relatives and do business normally, because a whole lot of people have taken business and relationship to the social media.

“It crashed for about six hours or so and the reality dawned on us, whether it was intentional or not on purpose that we could lose everything. So, we thought about owning our social media platform; where Nigerians can have guaranteed communications, with outmost security, which is Nigerian owned and indigenous to us and for us in Africa.”

Ayeni said the company was aiming to collaborate with NITDA, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other relevant agencies to ensure the success of the application and acceptability by Nigerians.

On the unique features of the app, she said it is end-to-encrypted, allows users to listen and share music, video and audio call, 5,000 member group chat, seven person conference calls and file exchange up to 2GB.

According to her, it also allows for device and cloud caching as well as sharing moments and trends which will give users very pleasant experiences.

She said the application could be downloaded on Google Play and App Store for both android and Apple phones.

Ayeni also explained that the application would be in two parts, Lets Talk Basic which would be a free social media platform while there would be a secondary phase that would be on subscription basis.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .