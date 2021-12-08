From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bionomics Nigeria Limited for the provision and installation of 1,000 CCTV cameras in its four campuses in Anambra State.

This was to improve and enhance security in its Awka, Agulu, Okofia and Ifite Ogwari campuses in Awka South, Anaocha, Nnewi and Ayamelum Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Charles Esimone, in a remark during the brief ceremony in his conference room, described security as a very essential component of the university’s progress and development.

He said that the move was in line with his vision of ‘Project 200’ with the mandate of very radical and administrative reform that would bring the town and gown together to meet the basic necessities of the varsity.

Esimone said that the project was highly innovative as it comes with no cost to the university; first of its kind and a testimony of the quality of graduates of UNIZIK as the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr Onyedika Ugochukwu, is an alumnus of the university.

The VC thanked Ugochukwu for his magnanimity while also stating that in the course of the project, they would not experience any form of bottlenecks and bureaucratic rigours.

On his part, Ugochukwu said that it has been his passion to solve societal problems using technology. He said that the signing of the MoU would herald the kick-starting of the project with the first stage being to mark out points where the CCTV cameras would be fixed in the institution.

“What we entered today is a symbiotic relationship that will yield fruits to the university and us as a business venture. We will mount a digital board that will be used to advertise brands, and the university can utilize such means to disseminate information to staff and students.

“It will also serve as a credible source for dispelling rumours and fake news across the campuses.

“It will even serve as an information carrier for the Chief Safety Officer of the university, as well as be a deterrent for any sort of crime and threat in the university.

“We will be employing a best grade camera 8 Mega Pixels and bullet cameras, capable of recognizing faces even at night. This is a reality check, and not rocket science, and that’s why we have chosen the right materials that can last for over 60 years to execute this project”, he said.

Ugochukwu explained that Fibre Optics, the most modern international standard way of connectivity would be used to ensure longevity of the infrastructure even for the next 50 years.

He also stated that the project would also generate revenue for the institution via advertising as digital advertising boards would be installed on the poles.

He further disclosed that the first phase of the project is expected to be completed within a space of four to six months.

Also present during the signing of the MoU were the University Registrar, Philomena Okoye, a lawyer; Director, Public Private Partnership and also Director, UNIZIK Business School, Prof. Emmanuel Okoye; Director, UNIZIK Business Ventures and Consultancy Services, Dr Uche Ngenegbo and the Director, University Production Process, Prof. Christopher Ihueze.

Members of the delegation from Bionomics include Margaret Effiom, the E.D Business Development and Obinna Ahaneku, Project Engineer, South East.

