Hero MotoCorpis says it is planning to open about 40 outlets in 20 towns across Nigeria to drive its pan-country presence through dealers and parts distributors.

The company said an extensive network of over 5000 trained technicians, will ensure easy access to service and parts for all customers.

Speaking at the Ibadan roadshow, Managing Director, Automotive Division, KewalramChanrai Group, exclusive distributors of the bike, Mr. Anil Sahgal, said: “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters in Nigeria. With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria. Our grand event in Ibadan, attended by the country’s top dealers, for the launch of Hunter was a huge success. The initial feedback for the Hunter has been exciting. As our bikes travel across the entire country, they will definitely excite the customers. Our aim is to significantly increase our presence in the market this year.”