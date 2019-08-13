Solar energy solutions provider, Zola Electric, has organised training for 60 technicians on the installation of Zola Flex system as part of its renewed commitment to boost its after-sale delivery to customers.

The two-day training programme which held in Lagos saw participants being taking through a rigorous training exercise on technical and health, safety and environment issues that are in line with global best practices.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of certificates to the participants, the company’s Managing Director, Abdallah Khamis, said the programme was designed to impact requisite technical skills to technicians on the installation of Zola Flex System.

According to him, the training is aimed at providing a pool of well-trained technicians that would not only assist in offering after-sale services to customers on the product but also help to bridge the technical skill gap in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Head, Technical Operations, Zola Electric Nigeria, Olumide Ajayi, explained that the curricular has been designed to cover a wide range of areas that include operations of solar energy systems, installations, troubleshooting/faults resolution and efficiency applications.

Ajayi said resource persons for the training program were drawn from the pool of highly resourced and experienced professionals from Zola Electric who are well skilled and respected in the art of installation of power system globally.

While speaking on the benefits, Khamis revealed that the program has not only provided the necessary foundation for participants to develop a career in renewable energy sector but also afforded them the opportunity to be equipped with globally recognized certifications.