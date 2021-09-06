By Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of efforts to raise technical capability in the power sector, Eaton Nigeria, recently, organised a technical training and seminar for electricians to boost their skills

This was even as the firm also launched its Anti-Counterfeit Campaign for Electrical Products

The power management company said the event was targeted at improving the participants’ technical awareness of the electrical market to enable them have a better understanding of the difference between authentic and counterfeit products while boosting their knowledge of global trends in the industry.

The two-part event featured product training, demonstration, and networking opportunities for attendees.

The organizers noted that, given the critical role of electricians in the industry and the infinite trust bestowed upon them by consumers, it was paramount that electricians leverage new and advanced technologies to offer innovative solutions.

Commending on Eaton’s efforts to build capacity among electricians in the industry, President of Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN), Lagos State Chapter, Mr. Bada Waheed Olalekan, disclosed that the event would help to improve the services of the contractors on how and where to get good products that will give the end users satisfaction at the end of the day.

“This is one of the things that will improve the electricians and contractors and I really want to say thank you to Eaton for coming up with this initiative.This is why we always seek partnership with them and having one-on-one discussion with them as a company to align the best way to help contractors”, he said.

Eaton reemphasized its commitment to the anti-counterfeiting mission with the launch of its anti-counterfeit campaign.

Commenting on the launch of the anti-counterfeit campaign, Charles Iyo, Regional Manager for Eaton in West Africa, said: ‘’The existence of counterfeit products is a continuous threat to our collective existence. Using counterfeit electrical products result in a higher risk of failure or malfunction, potentially leading to equipment failure, property damage, injury or loss of life.”

