He said:“I am excited that an innovation like wow!lotto has sprung up to empower Nigerians while they have fun.

“Nigerian gaming market has a lot of players and at NLRC, our mission is to ensure that each player is abiding by the rules that guide the sector. For wow!lotto, they have met all the requirements to operate in Nigeria; hence, they have our full backing.”

Also, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Dr George Akume, represented by the Perm. Secretary,Dr Stella Maduka said revenue generation from the game is used for the welfare of the nation,as they have direct beneficiaries from the platform.

Maduka, added that the excitement about the wow!lotto brand is that the platform is very bright and interactive which is one feature that will definitely entice the female gender like me as well as lottery and betting lovers.

On her part, the marketing manager of the Wow! Brand, Esther Abu stated that the platform is Nigeria’s first-ever Interactive Online Lottery and Gaming Platform,that intends to change the face of the game in the country.

“The game is trying to alleviate poverty and give consumers access to fund where they can earn an income.

Abu added that the Wow! Brand is completely different from all the existing lottery platform in the country, because it doesn’t have the regular characteristics associated with the order Lotto game in Nigeria.

” The Wow! Lotto has several game and they truly entertaining, with lots of fun,while playing it. It has a dummy sketch before the real game commences,it create opportunity for you to win something out of it. It doesn’t have poor betting,casino experience,fortunes wins,fast pay out, it support any medium of payment and a third party information which is obtainable in the country.

Abu added that you have a chance to win something better, as the platform is fair to everyone.

She described the lottery game as modern, bold and expressive stated that the game has been designed for Nigerians who are explorative, competitive and desire to win big while they have fun.

“Wow!lotto is the first of its kind in the country and we will continually demonstrate the brand’s purpose of providing Nigerians an opportunity to get the better life they desire as they play to win big up to N300,000,000 through our exciting lottery games,” she pointed out.

With an offering of a unique combination of the lottery game mechanics with an online casino visualisation for Nigerians, wow!lotto provide an opportunity for fun and winnings of up to N300,000,000.

It comes with exceptional bright interactive features for smartphones and PCs, specially designed to immerse players in the atmosphere of the games, making it possible for them to play at any time, make cashless deposits and withdraw winnings directly into their bank account.

“Wow!lotto is launched with different interactive games. For people who prefer traditional lottery games, there is “Keno” or “A moment of luck”. For those who are ready to try something new and dive into the exciting world of online lottery there are games with slots visualization such as “Vegas Lights” or “Lion’s Share”.

Each game offers huge jackpots and has its own win feature and winning combinations. wow!lotto strives to keep working on new games in different thematics to ensure that players continue getting a rich gaming experience.

The Project Manager, Herbert Ezeamaka explained that the Nigerian market is currently saturated with sport betting and traditional lottery companies. Following our success in other markets, we saw this as an opportunity to introduce a unique product to Nigeria – the first ever interactive gaming platform specially made for Nigerians.”

“The lottery is available on three platforms: iOS, Android and Web, so users can have a seamless gaming experience on both desktop and mobile devices. Players get to try a demo version of all games before betting with real money. First-rate animations, exciting winning combinations and gorgeously-designed icons are the elements of the game that keep players coming back for more.

For making deposits to place bets, players can pay seamlessly using different payment methods such as card, bank transfers, USSD etc; once payment is successful, the player’s wow!lottoaccount will be credited. Users can also withdraw their winnings straight to their bank account at any time. These opportunities make the process of the game easy and convenient. wow!lotto is tightly regulated so payout is guaranteed.

In the coming months, additional exciting features will be launched to reward Nigerians. Some of which include: bonus games where users can win not only cash prizes for their games but also non cash prizes such as phones, smart TV, generators; referral program and Special draws where players will be able to win a sleek car

The interactive reality of wow!lotto is that it is full of instant winnings and genuine impressions!