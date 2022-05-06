By Christian Agadibe

Nigeria’s rich culture and natural resources have attracted tourists from other climes to the country.

To explore untapped resources, LandWey Investment, developers of the Isimi Lagos project, has unveiled its 2030 masterplan as it commenced infrastructural projects. It targets to turn 305 acres of land and a string of sites on the north side of the Lekki Lagoon into Nigeria’s first wellness and lifestyle city.

At the unveiling recently, it was a gathering of stakeholders and one could feel the excitement in the air. While some wanted to know some of the unique selling points, others were satisfied with what they had seen and heard about the city and just wanted to be a part of it.

The event started with a video showcasing the proposed city. It was captivating and everyone watched with rapt attention and amazement, particularly at the first class facilities that would be available in the city. The serene environment and top-notch facilities made the project attractive as well as depicted Isimi as the place to be.

During the discussion session, the promoters went further to talk about the expectations, cost implications, opportunities for partnership and more.

Isimi, meaning “Peace of mind” or “Rest” in Yoruba language, aims to embody its meaning by truly being a city of peace as it is set to provide residents with a tranquil escape from the bustle of its home state, Lagos.

They added that the city would feature ecologically friendly and wellness-conscious facilities. These include a lake for recreational activities, a conservation park, Isimi farm to provide farm-to-table meals, golf course, recreational centre, tech valley, helipad, forestry, spa, hiking paths, gym facilities and a standard polo turf, just to name a few.

The firm hopes to turn Nigeria into a new international destination on the continent’s tourist map.

“There is a certain tranquility we grew up with in rural areas. Nature served as our alarm and the many sounds of nature coaxed us throughout the day. Nowadays, in our increasingly fast-paced lives, we are surrounded with persistent noise, air and waste pollution, just to name a few. We want Isimi to give you that peace once more,” said Olawale Ayilara, group chief executive officer, Oxygen Holdings.

“We have designed a first-of-its kind natural escape in West Africa that will be easily accessible by different means of transport, boat, helicopter and car,” he added.

The unveiling of the eight-year masterplan to accomplish Isimi 2030 was made at the recent symposium organized at LandWey’s headquarters, which attracted key media and industry players.

The residential parts of the city will feature clusters of buildings, tagged Origin One, the Village, Green Life Colony and the Emergence, all of which will offer work and living spaces with 21st century amenities while maintaining and respecting the topography of the surrounding environment.

According to the chief operating officer of LandWey Investments, Seun Eyitayo, Isimi Lagos has something for everyone: “We are revealing 2030, that is the timeline that we are focusing on for the entire project. That is in eight years’ time. So, in five years, I see us doing half of it; most of the recreational centres, infrastructure, would be ready.

“Interestingly, working on the Wellness City Project has transformed the face of tourism in the country and Lagos in particular. Just having a vision of something like this and bringing it to life is quite fulfilling. When you have a vision, you sell it and, if it’s a good vision, it can happen. We do the hard work behind the scenes and bring it to reality.”

She went on to explain that “the infrastructure of what we are trying to do is a great motivation and inspiration. There is a place in South Africa that it is modelled after. So, going there and seeing what they have and saying ‘why can’t we have this here in Nigeria,’ has opened our eyes to a lot of opportunities and the things we can do.”