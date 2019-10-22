To satisfy Nigerians with rich flavoured menthol as well as strawberry, Spivi, a Scandinavian beverage company, launched a new product called SMA Shots in Nigeria, with consumers’ refreshment as its focal point.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product, Chief Executive Officer, Spivi, Sebastian Gronskov, explained that every bottle of SMA shots is a promise kept, while adding that the company intends to export the product around the world. According to Sebastian, “We have been exporting in several countries; Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Japan, Iceland and now Nigeria. We chose Nigeria as the first African country because it is such a dynamic market and the biggest in Africa and we wanted to make sure our brand works well in Africa and Nigeria is an ideal testing ground.

“Our first distributor is First Bottling Limited and our marketing push will be focusing on Lagos to get a firm standing”.

The CEO further disclosed that the company engaged experts with proven record in the business while adding that consumers can rest assured of buying a product worth the value of the money spent.