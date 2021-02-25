By Job Osazuwa

A financial technology company, TigerWit Group, has advised Nigerians to devote a portion of their income to legitimate global forex markets.

The company, while unveiling its ambassador recently in Lagos, said participating in the financial market was the wisest and biggest decision any individual could take at the moment.

The global trade is said to be a convergence of all kinds of businesses where the investor could personally monitor the growth or otherwise of his or her investment.

The head of Africa business for TigerWit, Mr. David Onaolapo, said the business was all about honesty and transparency, which he said were needed to boost investors’ confidence in the financial market. He explained that some level of training was required for an individual to master the intrigues of the technology-driven trade; the higher the amount of money one commits into the business, the more profit one makes.

He stated that, when blockchain as a technology became acceptable globally in 2014, his firm keyed into it in 2015, but kicked off in Nigeria in 2018. He added that TigerWit has created transparent market participatory processes for every investor and its platform was built on a secure blockchain system where every transaction is protected, secured and immutable. He explained that, if anything arises along the line, the investor could query and verify his or her transaction.

Onaolapo explained that the firm combines cutting-edge technology with trading platforms to provide a breed of service, giving clients access to global interbank liquidity and allowing them to trade in global forex markets.

“Money is needed to drive global growth, especially to expand the broad base of products and services that we all enjoy today. That money comes from pockets of all individuals.

“When we trade these products or services, we continue to monitor the rising or falling of the prices. The simple thing to do in the financial market is to buy something that the price is going up and sell something that is going down.

“You can trade currencies as investment vehicle. You can buy products for keeps and later sell to make profit. At the end of the day, it is all about the entry and exit price. The need for brokers like TigerWit, which provides the technology for you to access that market, is the ease that comes with it.

“You can operate it right from your telephone handset. We are encouraging people to come and learn, then participate in the market. Gradually, they can begin to trade in little volumes. We have clients here in Nigeria who make average of $100,000 a week. Everything is about knowledge,” he said.

On why they chose the brand ambassador, Onaolapo said the company needed someone with credibility, who could speak the language that the people understand. He expressed the belief that the ambassador’s millions of followers would be impacted by their mentor.

“He is an influencer, a movie producer and an actor. The comedian’s work, personality, creativity and character speak for him.

“But I’ll like to come from the angle of who we are as a brand. There are lots of questions about why are we different. We want a quintessential representation; we want somebody who embodies the brand itself. We wanted someone who mirrors exactly what we do,” he said.

The brand ambassador, who is also a comedian, Oluwatoyin Adesanya Bayegun, popularly known as Woli Arole, said that he was excited about being part of the campaign to lift people out of financial insufficiency.

“My job is simple here. It is to communicate to the layman out there what the financial investment is all about. I have seen that this is genuine; anybody can be part of this irrespective of one’s financial status. People will easily accept because they are seeing my face to it.

“We are leveraging on the integrity and credibility that we have built with our followers over the years. There are many fraudsters out there, so people are careful on where to place their investment. But looking at TigerWit, the track record is there, having partnered with Liverpool FC in England.

“I am already part of this. There is nothing like when you do what is transparent,” Bayegun said.