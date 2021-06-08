By Christopher Oji

Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) are currently entangled in what it described as forceful takeover of its multi-billion naira Lagos-based property.

The company said that the defunct Oceanic Bank Plc facilitated its loan procurement, amounting to billions of naira and, therefore, warned trespassers to steer clear from its properties or face the wrath of the law.

In its effort to regain the control of its business and operations, the company petitioned the National Assembly for its intervention, following a business deal that went awry over a decade.

Suru Worldwide Ventures Nigeria Limited has its pies in the hotel industry, landed properties, but had been battling the defunct Oceanic Bank and its successor, Access Bank Plc and AMCON, seeking their faces to remain in business. The firm owns, Best Western Lagos Hotel, Ikeja, Opebi Hotel projects, Ikeja, Government Reservation Area (GRA) Land, Lagos State and Ikeja, GRA, Town Houses. The company has, therefore, warned individuals, groups or their agents to steer clear from its properties, as any erring persons will face litigations.

Managing Director of Suru Worldwide ventures Nigeria Limited, Edward Akinlade, and Company Secretary, Ayodeji Adewunmi, in a joint statement to AMCON, said ‘the classification of the loan accounts with bank as non-performing is considered objectionable by the Company, as the said classification is due to no omission on negligence on our part, but owing to the bank’s breach of its agreement by the disbursement of funds on the facility as agreed and stalling the various projects which were mostly 95 percent completed as at August 14,2019.