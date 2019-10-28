Moses Akaigwe

The 20th Abuja International Motor Fair opens today at a new venue – the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, even as the organisers hinted of the participants’ readiness to showcase a variety of “the latest and the best” automobiles and related products and services at the exhibition.

The firm that organises the annual event, BKG Exhibitions Limited, disclosed at the weekend that most of the big auto companies in the country and the local representatives of global brands would be present at the fair ending on Sunday, November 2.

Chairman of the organisaing committee and Managing Director of BKG, Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu, commended the high interest being shown by the automotive companies; noting that the provision of a platform for all segments of the industry to showcase their products and services, was aimed at helping to fast-track development in the sector.

The committee Chairman said that producers and marketers in the oil and lube industry, entrepreneurs in spare parts and accessories manufacturing and distribution, as well as firms in the security, banking and financial sectors, would also be interacting with fair visitors from this morning.

Announcing that no fewer than 20,000 visitors would be at the fair this year, Agwu said it would be a gathering of new entrants and established brands, some of which would be using the fair venue to launch entirely new products and the latest models of existing offerings.

One of them is Coscharis Motors Limited, which in addition to a range of familiar Ford vehicles, will on Wednesday unveil the new Ford Edge.

Also confirmed coming is a new-generation auto maker, Transit Support Services Limited {TSS}, which assembles heavy duty truck heads and tractors at ANAMMCO, Enugu, as well as BAW mini buses and Forland light trucks at own plant, also in Enugu.

As was the case last year, TSS will from this morning be showing visitors products from the Enugu plants which have been heavily patronised by corporate customers, like the Dangote Group, NIPOST, trucking and logistics firms, and passenger transporters.

“We have carefully put in place a lot of crowd-pulling activities geared towards driving much traffic into the fair venue. In addition to the display of cars, visitors will be thrilled with live actions. They will see and feel the power and performance of automobiles at the venue,” the BKG Managing Director hinted.

The oirganisers also assured that visitors that are interested in knowing about, and updating their knowledge of, fleet management, would also get the best and the latest in that sector of the automotive business from experts in the field that would be at the fair ground..