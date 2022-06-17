By Bolaji Okunola

Exhibitors at the fourth Food and Beverage West Africa, which ended yesterday in Lagos, have counted themselves privileged to have been part of the 200 exhibiting firms cut across five continents to showcase their products in Nigerian market.

The 3-day event which started, Tuesday 14th of June in the nation’s economic capital, Lagos, saw Managing Director, B to B Event, Jamie Hill, applauding companies that graced the event. He also expressed gratitude seeing indigenous enterprises striking deals and relating with prominent brand in the industry. His words: “When it comes to big business for the Food and Beverage West Africa Exhibition in the sub-Saharan Africa region, which is the largest food and beverage trade exhibition, the right place to be is Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We are humbled and honoured to host the fourth edition here again. We have over 200 exhibitors from across 40 to 50 countries, spanning five continents. “I will like to say how impressive I am with the local exhibitors here from Nigeria. We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses. We want them to come and flex muscles with the big players across the world.” “Hopefully, we expect them to grow their businesses and begin to also export to other countries. This, really, would drive the Nigerian economy in the post-pandemic era.”

In a similar vein, leading Pakistani exporter of organic and conventional dates, Sharmeen Foods Company Limited, spoke on its products to the show.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .