Chiamaka Ajeamo

In a bid to curb the challenges facing the construction industry, especially the issue of building collapses and secure the future of the construction sector in Nigeria, Meibach Nigeria limited in partnership with African link Consortium, Denmark has launched Danish Concrete Hardener.

Danish concrete hardener is a product of JPH ApS, an innovative company from Denmark which is specialized in making non toxic, impregnating liquids that deeply penetrates into freshly placed concrete, cures and increase hardness of concrete surfaces.

Speaking at the launch event in Lagos, the brand custodian of Danish concrete hardener, Jeep Veenhouwer, said that the product is a unique one used for curing of concretes, it is non toxic, water repellent, saves water and related production costs adding that it increases the efficiency of construction staff.

“Danish Concrete Hardener can be used on walls, floors and blocks. It penetrates floors by 1-3 cm deep and 10-15mm for walls and blocks. It increases the hardness of freshly placed concrete by 80 per cent, it is acid, water and chemical resistant and gives durable buildings of 30 years warranty without maintenance cost of renovating damages of abrasion, dust emissions on residential, commercial and infrastructure buildings.

“Most construction companies and property owners get into challenges of demolishing floors or walls to renovate concrete challenges of abrasions, cracks, blistered paint, damp spots, stains and dusting on floors and walls of buildings, shortly after completion which is unprofitable.

“Our goal is to help our clients construct and deliver good quality, durable buildings on time. JPH ApS has been in the building construction market for over 50 years, so, we understand that weather conditions, methods of treating concrete.