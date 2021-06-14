Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and Kewalram Group have launched the new Hunter motorcycle developed especially for the Nigerian market in Abuja. Both firms are aiming to grow their presence in Nigeria and cater to the continuous demand for great quality products at affordable prices.

Speaking, Head, Global Business, Hero MotorCorp, Sanjay Bhan said: “Nigeria is a key market for us and central to our growth plans in the region. We have developed this motorcycle especially for the Nigerian market showcasing our commitment to the country. Going forward too, we strive to bring our globally renowned products to Nigeria. Along with our partner Kewalram Chanrai Group, we are confident of delighting the customers and driving the market with our world-class products and services.”

Also speaking, Managing Director, Automotive Division, Kewalram Group on the launch said: “We are extremely glad to be the exclusive partner of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, in Nigeria. With our expertise in the market and Hero MotoCorp’s global excellence, we will provide the best products and services to customers in Nigeria. Our grand event in Ibadan, attended by the country’s top dealers, to launch the Hunter was a huge success. The initial feedback for the Hunter has been exciting. As our bikes travel across the entire country, they will definitely excite the customers. Our aim is to significantly increase our presence in the market this year.”