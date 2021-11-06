By Lukman Olabiyi

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and his counterpart in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the ministry have been dragged before the Federal High Court, Lagos over alleged cancelation of firms’ operational permit

The trio were dragged before the court by Nov Oilfield Solutions Limited and Nov Oil and Gas Services Nigeria Limited.

Fred Ntido, a legal practitioner, supported the suit with a 52- paragraph affidavit deposed to, where he detailed how the respondents breached the constitutional right of the firm’s.

The plaintiffs want the court to determine whether by virtue of the relevant provision of the Petroleum Industry Act, Cap P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004; the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 and terms and conditions of the Oil and Gas Industry Service Permit, the purported cancellation to operate as oil and gas firms is justified and lawful.

The plaintiffs are also praying the court to order the respondents to pay them the sum of $10 million for exemplary and aggravated damages for the purported cancellation and to tender apology for their actions.

Besides, the oil and gas firms want the court to declare the purported cancelation of its operational permits null and void.

