Two firms, Iceland Resources International Limited and Provita Vitafoods Nigeria Limited have slammed a N153 million suit on Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, trading as Shoprite over alleged breach of contract.In suit LD/ADR/3257/2020 instituted at Lagos State High Court, the two claimants are demanding a total sum of N153,217,063.15k (One Hundred and Fifty-three Million, Two Hundred and Seventeen Thousands, Sixty-Three Naira and Fifteen Kobo) from the defendant for alleged sundry act of breach of contract and damages arising there from.

The claimants, who are sister companies registered as suppliers of different edible commodities on demand by the defendant and the agreement between parties allowed the defendant to enjoy a credit facility in which the claimants would supply the defendants request and payments are made to the claimants after delivery. The claimants filed the suit through their counsel, Funmi Falana of Falana and Falana Chambers, and contended that in view of the existing contractual relationship between parties, the defendant’s refusal and failure to accept goods ordered and imported for its exclusive use violates the express terms of the contract between the parties.

According to the claimants, the two parties entered into contractual relationship in the last quarter of year 2018 to import goods on behalf of the defendant on its request. The goods were at the point of being shipped to Nigeria when the defendant without any notice, terminated the contract between the parties via a letter dated September 18, 2019.

Shocked by the action of the defendant, the claimants through their representatives approached the defendant to know the reason for the termination of the contract with a view to resolving the matter amicably, but no reason was given by the defendant.