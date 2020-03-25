As part of ongoing-internal reforms to reposition its operation towards achieving the N8.5 trillion tax target given by the Federal Government, the Board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has approved the appointment of four Coordinating Directors (CD) and two Group Leads (GL) in acting capacity.

The FIRS Board took this decision at its Emergency Meeting No. 2. held on Friday, March 20, 2020 during which it also approved the retirement of all directors “who have served for eight years and above as in the Service, in line with Para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes (HRPP)” of the FIRS statute, according to a memorandum from the Office of the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami.

The newly appointed Coordinating Directors (CD) are Dr. Asheikh Maidugu, who is now CD/Executive Chairman’s Group; Mr. Olufemi Oladeji Oluwaniyi, CD/Tax Operations Group; Mr. Innocent Chinyere Ohagwa, CD/General Services Group; and Mr. Ezra Usman Zubairu, CD/Enforcement Support Group.

The Group Leads (GL) are Mrs. Faosat Oguniyi, Compliance Support Group; and Ms. Chiaka Okoye, Digital Support Group. The new appointments take immediate effect and will subsist for six months.The Board and Management congratulated the new appointees, while enjoining them and the entire FIRS workforce “to continue to work hard and support the organisation towards meeting and surpassing our revenue targets.” The Board and Management also thanked the retired directors for their inestimable contributions to the FIRS and Nigeria while in Public Service, and wished them “well in their future endeavours.”