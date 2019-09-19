Christabel Irabor

Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, adorns the second edition of Attention Magazine.

The New publication which is tagged: ‘The Impact Impression Edition,’ comes with so much intriguing and engaging interviews from top-notch celebrities and business moguls.

The Editor in Chief, Nwankwo, who spoke at the unveiling said the edition was designed to promote “outstanding personalities, Institutions, groups and initiatives within Nigeria and across the world.

Nwankwo, noted that the edition “is a juxtaposition of engaging contents that will be thrilling the consciousness of readers across several sectors.

“The edition that centers on Impacts, innovations, enterpreneurship, artistic articles and informative contents. Regardless of the prevailing economic challenges since 2015, when Dr. Fowler was appointed, the agency has recorded up-move the revenue it generated.

“In 2016, we generated N3.3 trillion. In 2017, N4.03 trillion and against every record in the history of Nigeria, the agency generated N5.320 trillion in 2018, with a benchmark of N8 trillion in 2019.

“It remains one of the visible and fastest growing print publication in Nigeria. The Marketing Executive of magazine highlights some of the exclusive networks of availability.

He continued: “Copies of this edition will be available at Dana Airlines, High Commissions, embassies, Airports and several other top rated platforms.”