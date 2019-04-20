Babatunde Fowler, the debonair chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has a weakness for finest luxury and good life. The chubby man of panache loves his work and also his family. So, he works so hard to make sure everything concerning his private life is top notch.

That was put to the test when in 2011 his sweet-faced daughter, Olufunke Leila got married, the first time, to fellow silver spoon kid, Abiodun Kuku, one of the sons of the late Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu land and billionaire mogul, Chief Bayo Kuku, Lagos was practically shut down for her engagement/traditional wedding. The party which held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, was considered one of the most hyped wedding ceremonies in Lagos at that time, due to the sheer opulence and extravagance that were on display. The white wedding that followed in November 2011 was a lavish destination ceremony held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and real wealth was on display as well. Sadly, the marriage was troubled from the onset and was shortlived. But seven years after the crash of that first marriage, grapevine buzzed again with the gist of romance between fashion entrepreneur, Funke and Aigbovbise Aig-Imoukhuede, one of the hottest bachelors in town then and younger brother of former Access Bank Plc founding CEO, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. The big news first filtered out in 2017 and it excited many of their friends and associates, as the two lovers, aside their aristocratic backgrounds, were super singles then. But shortly after, the news fizzled out and many forgot about them until last week when many were jolted with the sudden news of their marriage. As coded as the whole arrangement, many expected another enchanted moment from the Fowlers and Imoukhuedes and that’s what happened on Saturday April 13, when Funke took another step tying the knot with Aigbovbioise at a very exclusive 3-day ceremony in Lagos. The engagement/traditional wedding was held on Thursday, April 11, at the Fowler’s family residence in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. Her maternal grandmother, the iconic Chief (Mrs) Leila Apinke Fowler, played the chief hostess. The proper wedding was held on Saturday, April 13, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, and the strictly-by-invitation Saturday’s ceremony was a gathering of who-is-who in the Nigeria’s high society with Fowler, the tax czar, bringing her panache, influence and wealth to bear. On Sunday, the wedding was wrapped with a lavish groom’s party at a fancy spot in Ikoyi, Lagos. The Sunday party, an epic, by all standards, was sponsored by the groom’s elder brother, Aigboje. With the King of World Beat, King Sunny Ade, on the bandstand, Aigboje added class to the evening by importing American boy band, 112 to serenade the new couple and their high net worth guests. The Quartet, (rap mogul, P Diddy’s protégés) were dazzling in their white Buba and Sokoto ensemble as they performed a medley of their hits. Also around to perform at the party was the fast-rising sensation, Teni Makanaki, who thrilled guests that included Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor-elect Dapo Abiodun; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and oil tycoon, Wale Tinubu.

Until last weekend, Aigbovbiose, at 48, was one of the ultimate bachelors who must have taken his time, like a good wine, to mature over time for a perfect union with his delectable Funke. However, Funke’s close friends believe that the love that exists between her and Aigbovbiose who is having his first adventure in marriage, would be enduring. They believe she would have learnt now from the experience of her first matrimonial odyssey. While the new Mrs. Aig-Imoukhuede runs a fashion outfit, Heritage with Love, alongside her clothing boutique, the groom, Aigbovbioise is head of Coronation Capital Markets at Coronation Group.