The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS ) said it collected about N338.1 billion revenue in January 2020 as a against N620.2 billion tax target for the month.

According to an FIRS document released in Abuja on Sunday, the figure represents the aggregate collection by states’ coordinating units on monthly basis.

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, was given a tax collection target of N8.5 trillion for 2020 fiscal year.

The document indicated that the state coordinating units of Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba had January target of N1,496,937,795.22, but collected N2,237,217,349.37 representing 149.45 per cent collection.

It also disclosed that Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River had a monthly target of N2,175,116,159.19 but their actual collection in January was N2,010,374,940.81 which represented 92.43 per cent.

Lagos Mainland East had January target of N50,272,057,644.57 but its actual collection of N39,177,218,569.19 amounted to 77.93 percent.

Jigawa, Kano and Katsina had collection target of N5,203,823,553.44. Their actual collection was N3,606,224,711.59 representing 77.93 percent. Ogun, Osun and Oyo had target of N6,268,435,732.91 while their actual collection during the period stood at N4,167,880,594.20, indicating 66.49 per cent collection.