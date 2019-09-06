The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, has said the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), contributed 59.7 percent revenue, representing more than half of revenues to Federation Account in the last three months.

Mbam, who spoke on Thursday, in Abuja during a visit to FIRS Headquarters by the Commission, commended the efforts of the Service in tax collection.

He said “I want to observe with pleasure that in the last three months, the FIRS has been the major contributor to the federation account. The average contribution from the FIRS in the last three months is about 59.7 percent. In other words, more than half of the revenue shared to the three tiers of government comes from the FIRS. So, I thank you for that effort”.