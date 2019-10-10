The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has donated two TATA 1618c Troop Carrier Trucks to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as part of efforts to deepen the partnership between the two organisations. Each truck has the capacity to accommodate 63 police officers.

Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler, said the police have been an important partner in revenue collection in the country. “When you are talking about tax, you talk about the law and of course, you talk about the police. The police have been partners to the FIRS for revenue and everybody is quite aware, revenue is a major topic that we need to grow for Nigeria.

“We collect revenue for the three tiers of government, the federal, state and local governments and the way we see it, without adequate security, there can be no business. Without adequate security there can be no tax revenue, hence we see ourselves as partners and at the same time, we are also aware that as we support each other this country will be better. “We believe basically that any one who joins the military or the paramilitary or people who put their lives at risk for the rest of us, should be admired and supported,” Fowler said.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, while receiving the trucks, described FIRS’ gesture as the first of its kind since he assumed office as the police boss.