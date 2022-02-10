The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Thursday said it has introduced “Self-Service Stations” where taxpayers can file tax returns, pay taxes, apply for and validate Tax Clearance Certificates among other services, by themselves on online platforms located in FIRS tax offices across the country.

The aim is to boost voluntary tax compliance and supporting taxpayers in the optimised use of the TaxPro Max solution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

FIRS disclosed this in a statement, adding that to make it more convenient for the taxpayers, the Self-Service Stations have designated officers readily available to assist taxpayers with any technical difficulty or concerns that may arise.