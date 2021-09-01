Given the need for government at the federal, state and local government levels to be easily accessible online in order to increase efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery to citizens in the digital era, industry players such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Galaxy Backbone, among others, will be promoting e-Government adoption at the 2021 Nigeria e-Government Summit, scheduled to hold September 29, 2021, at the Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

With the theme “e-Government Adoption in Nigeria: Opportunities and Challenges,” the organisers, DigiServe Network Services Limited, in partnership with NCC, FIRS, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Association of Licensed Telephone Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said the event would discuss the need to reposition government agencies and parastatals to enable them take advantage of advances in information and communication technology to improve service delivery to Nigerians.

Executive chairman of DigiServe Network Services, Mr. Lanre Ajayi, said this year’s summit would focus on opportunities and challenges of e-Government adopttion in Nigeria.

According to Ajayi, “With the advent of democracy, expectations of citizens from governments are higher. Citizens rate their governments largely on how efficient and effective government services are delivered to them. e-government, which is essentially about deployment of technologies in government processes and service delivery to citizens, provides immense opportunities for governments to deliver services to citizens in a most effective and efficient manner.”

The summit, the third edition, will propose policies, strategies and solutions required by governments to deepen technologies into their service delivery processes. Agencies of government at federal and state levels will showcase use cases of e-government in their domains, and experts will share international best practices and use cases of e-government in selected countries.

