Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Sunday disclosed that it collected N338.1 billion as tax revenue in January.

The figure falls short of its N620.2 billion target by N282.1 billion.

The figure represents aggregate collection by states’ coordinating units on a monthly layout.

The Federal Government set an N8.8 trillion target for FIRS in 2020.

The incumbent Executive Chairman, Muhammed Nami, assumed office in December 2019 from his predecessor, Mr Tunde Fowler.

According to the collection performance, Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba had January target of N1,496,937,795.22 but collected N2,237,217,349.37 representing 149.45 percent collection. Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa & Cross River monthly target was N2,175,116,159.19 while actual collection was in January was N2,010,374,940.81 representing 92.43 percent, Lagos mainland East had January target of N50,272,057,644.57 and actual collection of N39,177,218,569.19 amounting to 77.93 percent; Jigawa, Kano and Katsina had collection target sum of N5,203,823,553.44 as against actual collection of N3,606,224,711.59 representing 77.93 percent. Ogun, Osun and Oyo had target of N6,268,435,732.91 while actual collection during the period stood at N4,167,880,594.20 indicating 66.49 percent collection. For Lagos mainland West, it got January target of N4,988,901,182.24 collected N3,033,847,030.11 representing 60.81, Abia, Ebonyi & Enugu had target of N2,503,697,840.31 and collection sum of N1,356,428,894.51 representing 54.18 percent, Benue, Kaduna and Niger had tax collection target of N3,848,560,125.77 , actual collection of N2,003,203,450.93 indicating 52.05 percent; Delta, Edo and Rivers collectively had January target of N17,790,368,169.50 and actual collection of N9,251, 413. 039. 13 indicating 52 percent; Lagos Island had target of N459,548,646,637.50 , collection sum of N238, 708,658,042.72 translating to 51.94 percent; Bauchi, plateau, Borno and Yobe had collection target of N2,793,435,123,22 , actual collection in the sum of N2,793, 435,123.22 actual collection sum of N1,446,670,932.56 indicating 51.79 percent; FCT, Nasarawa and Kogi had target sum of N61,680,175,079.81, collection total of N30, 248,678,333.46 representing 49.04 percent. Ekiti, Kwara and Ondo had tax collection target of N1, 726,864,502.79, actual collection of N757,471,765.95 representing 43.86 percent, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara had tax collection target sum of N1,457,022,041.29, collection actual of N532,837,78 indicating 26.42 percent while Anambra and Imo had target sum of N1,457,022,041.29, actual collection sum of N384, 986,673.78 reflecting 26.42 percent.

However, fears are rife that the N8.8 trillion revenue target set for FIRS is currently under threat as the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, crashed stock markets and threatened investments.