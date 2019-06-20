The two labour unions at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), have reassured Nigerians, the Federal Government and FIRS management that they will ensure that the N8.8 trillion revenue target for 2019 is realised.

Comrade Okere Samson, Chairman, FIRS chapter of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and Comrade Idris Hassan of the Nigerian Civil Service Union, NCSU (FIRS chapter), gave the assurance during the week after their meetings with FIRS Chairman, Tunde Fowler. According to public notices circulated by the unions to FIRS staff, the FIRS Chairman has raised the level of staff welfare and unfolded a slew of pro-staff decisions that will enable staff to realise their individual and organizational goals.

Fowler jerked up subsistence allowance from 20 per cent to 30 per cent, (it was 10 per cent before the Chairman’s appointment in 2015), pegged payment of Key Performance Indicators at 70 per cent instead of 80 per cent for non-oil tax receipts, directed expedited payment of first 28 Days Movement Allowances to staff on transfer, approved meal, children education and maintenance grants –once staff meet target and attain some consensus on the vacancies for 2018 and 2019 promotion exercises.

Apart from increase of subsistence allowance, staff have also been paid wardrobe allowances, while quarterly bonus on met or exceeded target in revenue collection, 13th month salary and payment of equity contribution to benefiting staff of the FIRS Mass Housing Scheme have also been approved. An amount has been provided in the 2019 budget for to this effect.

In the two documents circulated to all staff titled “Update on Staff Matters, signed by Comrade Samson, and another co- signed by Comrades Hassan and Jimoh Idowu, the two unions rededicated their commitment and that of their members to the realisation of the N8. 8 trillion target of the Service.