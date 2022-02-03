The National President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporaiye, has commended the move by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to build the first Africa Holiday Village in the confluence state.

Akporaiye, in a statement she issued, described the plan as noble and credible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello had concluded plans to build the village in Lokoja , as he sets up a nine-man Cultural Tourism Advisory Committee Chief Olusegun Runsewe to actualise the mandate.

Akporiaye, who is at the forefront of Inter-African tourism collaboration among selected African airlines, noted that the realization of the project would internationalise Kogi cultural tourism endowment.

She pointed out that local communities would also be empowerment by the establishment of the tourist village.

She also praised Runsewe, who is also the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), for leading the Kogi tourism project.

Akporiaye said Runsewe’s leadership and organisational pedigree was unequalled.

“We believe Gov. Bello got the right man for the job and we are convinced that the eight-point cultural tourism revival agenda for Kogi will move its cultural tourism offerings into Africa’s top destinations list and also have local industry players buy in and support the move,” she said.

On Kogi’s rising profile as one of the most secured frontiers in Nigeria, Akporaiye lauded the governor for taking Kogi out of the black spots of insecurity and banditry.

She said it was a feat deserving national replication.

“It is amazing how he has put to flight banditry and secured his people, no wonder Kogi has become attractive to businesses and investors.

“It is an added advantage to his efforts to rebuild tourism infrastructure in the state and with what his advisory committee led by Chief Runsewe has rolled out, Kogi, no doubt, will rebound economically, provide rural tourism jobs and be a safe haven for holidays in Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)