Gabriel Dike and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

“You’re made for the top, where eagles fly. Keep doing your best, keep striving. The sky is your stepping stone. I wish you the best in your exams.”

Every year Nigerian universities turn out several graduates. So many of them, actually. But only a handful of them grab the headlines and hug the limelight. They are the First Class graduates. At any convocation ceremony, they are the cynosure of all eyes and the envy of all. At every convocation ceremony, they form the centre of attraction and attention. Call them the best of the pack or whizkids, if you like. For their feat, they are celebrated. In some instances, they are offered automatic employments. Indeed, First Class is the dream of every undergraduate, but only a few make the mark.

The Nigerian University System (NUC) operates six types of grade system for students whether in the public or private universities: these are First Class, Second Class Upper Division, Second Class Lower Division, Third Class Honours and Pass (which is gradually being phased out).

At the end of four or five years of their university education, students are awarded any of the grades by the Senate of the university based on their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). The CGPA is the grade obtained at the end of the course by a student; that is from 100, 200, 300, 400 level and in some courses 500 level. To make first class, a student must have a minimum of 4.50 out of the maximum 5.00 CGPA

In 2019, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) produced 271 First Class out of 12,811 students that graduated, Lagos State University (LASU) churned out 57 out 10,252 graduates, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaira recorded 81 First Class and University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) 174 students made First Class in 2018 convocation.

What does it take to hit the bull’s eye? Focus, hardwork and preparation, says Adeyeye Oluwaseyi Adeniyi. He should know. He graduated with 4.96 CGPA from Department of Insurance, UNILAG.

“From the early days, I made up my mind to graduate as the best student. This inspired me to write this goal in a cardboard in my room four years ago. The Journey started in year one when I made 4.92 CGPA, I knew I could do better and get better results.

“In the following year, I had 4.96 which reduced to 4.94 after my third Year. The setback got me worried, but I spoke with friends and family members and they encouraged me to keep moving on and to the glory of God, my final year was blessed with 5.0 GPA in both first and second semester, to make my CGPA 4, 96. I was never certain I will be graduating as one of the overall best, but I worked towards becoming the best with the grace of God.

“I knew I had the potential to graduate with first class right from my year one days. To be honest, there is no secret. All I did was to develop my personal reading strategy based on how it would best work for me. For instance, I am not the library kind of person neither am I the overnight study person. I love to read in places where I can walk and gist with people around. I can’t give a list of what needs to be done but, I can tell students who so desire to make first class, to first, be honest about wanting that goal, this is important because, at some point you are likely to want to give up on that goal. Your strong desire and commitment will keep you going. Many started with that desire, but only few realises that goal.’’

Proprietor of Focus International School, Abeokuta, Chief Lanre Ogunjobi told The Education Report that unlike in the past, universities are now churning out many First Class graduates due to change in attitude of lecturers, who before thought because they did not make first class, no students of theirs will merit one.

Ogunjobi acknowledged that many Nigerian students who travel abroad make first class which has robbed off on those in the country. “Some students from day one (100 level) start the preparation with good result and remain focused till their final year and come out with first class.’’

He advised students that if they wished to make first class, they must remain focused, determined, avoid campus distractions, take every course/assignment serious, aim for high marks in test/assignment and examinations, associate with brilliant students and always pray to God for success.

The educationist stressed that majority of students who make first class enter the university with average WAEC result while those with excellent result struggle throughout their studies.

One of the best overall graduating students of Lagos Sate University (LASU) with 4.88 CGPA, Karen Enumah, advised other students not to flow with the crowd, but set clearly defined goals and not be shy or to engage in a healthy competition for top position.

“Don’t be too concerned about recognition, rather be absorbed in self-improvement. Spend some time with yourself, don’t let the noises from the external world distract or drown you. Prepare for the worst. Take breaks in between study periods. Stay healthy, a healthy mind is an active mind. Get some sleep. Make time for friends, but know when to withdraw.

“Book worm? I rather stay home and read than go for a wedding on a typical Saturday. I love books generally, I inherited this from my grandfather (late) Sir James Nze Eke. He was one of the most intelligent people in his time,” the Delta State whizkid noted.

Former Enugu State Commissioner for Education and Dean, Faculty of Physical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN), Prof. Uche Okoro, said the only way a student could graduate with first class in any university, either in Nigeria or elsewhere, is consistency in academics and other factors. Such student must start such academic performance from the first year and sustain it through the years.

Any student that wants to graduate with first class must take that decision from the point of entry, understand how the grading works, and consistently maintain a Grade Point (GP) that would earn him or her such class of degree.

The student must ensure that his or her GP did not drop at any level, or else it will affect the student greatly. The only way to achieve that is to consistently do well in examinations.

At final year, the CGPA of such student must fall within a certain level that makes up the first class list. In addition, other factors, unknown to students could also determine class of degree a student is awarded.

Prof. Okor dismissed allegation that some lecturers frustrate students’ effort to make first class as false, which must be disregarded. On the contrary, he said lecturers are happy, fulfilled and motivated when their students do well in their respective courses.

“Besides, no student passes through a single lecturer before graduation. He or she must pass through many lecturers. That, perhaps, makes it difficult for students to allege that lecturers frustrate their effort to make first class list.

“Female students could allege that male lecturers frustrate them. But otherwise could be the case with female lecturers. Besides, students take courses outside their department. So, it’s a rare situation for lecturer to frustrate students. Lecturers are happy when students pass their courses. Our major concerns are students with poor academic records,” he said.

He also disagreed with the statement that, in most cases, students that graduate with first class, secured the admission with “not too good” O’level result.

“As a man progresses in life, his or her attitude and approach to things begin to change. Someone might start slow but pick up mid way. Public examination don’t favour some people. It’s possible for student with low score in UTME to perform better than student with high score. Obviously, such student might had realised the need to be academically serious.”

However, he said the most important thing is for any student that desired first class to be consistent and serious in academics and character. Additionally, students should engage in social activities that are not inimical to their academic studies.

A senior lecturer with the University of Ibadan, Prof. Rashid Aderionye, in his submission, stated that making first class is simply based on hard work and understanding of the courses by any student that desires such honour.

He said that such class of degree is not for “unserious people.” He insisted that aspiring student must prove that he or she has the academic capacity and other requirements for such honour.

“He or she must attend classes, do and submit assignments, study hard for examinations, participate in other useful discussions in the class and show other qualities that would justify such honour,” he said.

He said the allegation of frustration against some outstanding students is relative. He, however, encouraged students to be courageous enough to challenge any perceived victimisation against them. In this case, the student could demand that exam scripts be reexamined, for the purpose of remarking or making other corrections.

Former Bursar, University of Calabar, Peter Agi agreed that consistency in academic performance and dedication to academic responsibilities is the surest guarantee to earn the elusive first class.

“But in addition to that is meaningful contribution to discussions in the class, healthy relationship with lecturers and most importantly, character. University don’t consider academics alone before the award of first class degree. Evaluation and assessment is also done on students’ character.

“Many students don’t know that lecturers meet often to evaluate the academic and character of students. That is where most decisions are taken concerning students especially those being considered for such honour,” he said.

He also disclosed that a committee is also constituted at departmental level to discuss the issue before arriving at a conclusion.

“A first class material must win the trust of lecturers, students and entire department,” he said.

However, some school management have realised that, in some cases, ego tussle could arise between lecturer and some brilliant students, and that could make the lecturer pass bad judgement against such student.

Akpan’s words: “Some lecturers deliberately or otherwise, limit their lecturing capacity by not going for periodic capacity building. These days, some students go beyond the lecturers to acquire knowledge, and any courageous student that confront such lecturers could receive unfair judgement.”

The President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Danielson Akpan, agreed with the allegations as he argued that some brilliant students were always seen by lecturers as threat, and in some cases, competitors.

He said the case is more pronounced in some state-owned universities. He alleged that such things affects, mostly, students in universities that are outside their state of origin or geopolitical zone.

He said: “In some cases, a lecturer will say to your face that you can’t make first class, because such lecturer didn’t make first class and so, he or she won’t award first class degree to students.

“Some of them, in this case, forcefully put such student to different class of degree, either second class upper (2.1) or lower (2.2). Lecturers do that in many universities, and most annoying part, is that some of them go free with it, and they continue to do that wickedness to other students.”

However way the arguement goes, one thing is sure: First class is possible, once the right things are done. No more, no less.