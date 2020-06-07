Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Sunday, congratulated members of the state House of Assembly on their first anniversary in office, describing them as partners in progress.

Fayemi said in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, that members of the current assembly had been cooperative and supportive to his administration in its quest to move the state forward.

“I specially felicitate the leadership of the assembly, under the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

“The mood in the assembly has always been a direct reflection of the mood of the whole state under this administration. This is something that we are all proud of.

“The effectiveness and efficiency of our lawmakers really excite me. What they have done in their first year in office could only have been possible where there is peace and harmony among the legislators.

“The unity in the assembly has further shown the lawmakers’ readiness, dedication and commitment to serve Ekiti people.

“The partnership with other arms of government, especially the executive, is worthy of adulation and exaltation. This we so much appreciate,” he said.

Fayemi expressed satisfaction with the lawmakers’ effectiveness and dedication to duty, adding that they had been working with the same spirit of development with the executive arm of government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current assembly was inaugurated by Fayemi on June 6, 2019, with Afuye, from Ikere constituency, as Speaker. (NAN)