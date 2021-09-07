From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The immediate past senator representing Akwa Ibom South, otherwise called Eket District, Nelson Efiong, has been kidnapped again.

Efiong was kidnapped by 9pm, on Sunday, at his newly opened highbrow club, along Oron Road, Uyo.

This is the second time that Efiong has been kidnapped, having earlier been kidnapped in 2009, two years after leaving the seat as the third speaker of the State Assembly, in 2007. His former aide, who craved anonymity, confirmed to Daily Sun that Efiong had to cough out N21 million as ransom before he was released by his abductors.

His latest kidnap problem, said to have been carried out by three armed hoodlums, was said to have led to several persons sustaining injuries, either from stray bullets fired by the kidnappers or from stampede from the panic the hoodlums had caused in the process of whisking him away.

One Ekwere (other names withheld) was said to have been one of those hit by a stray bullet in the process, as he was said to have screamed on his social media pages: “I have just been shot; I have been shot along Oron Road”, while urging security agencies to rescue the situation.

Efiong, the first senator to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom, in 2018, to pave way for Sen. Godswill Akpabio to also defect, appears to have always been in love with opening clubs after leaving office.

