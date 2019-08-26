First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that its 2019 FirstBank Agric Expo would hold on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The 2019 edition, themed, “Agricultural Value Chain – Spotlighting Opportunities and Managing Risks” would have Prof. Benedict Oramah, President of Afrexim Bank as the keynote speaker.

The annual FirstBank Agric Expo, launched in 2017, provides the lead in national discourse on sustainable agriculture value-chain as a substantial source of Nigeria’s economic development, improved contribution to its balance of trade as well as foreign exchange. The 2019 edition would host over 600 delegates and over 60 exhibitors to display the latest technology in farm equipment, tools and machineries as well as packaged finished agricultural produce, logistics and supply, thereby keeping the participants and sundry agribusiness practitioners abreast with new opportunities in the agricultural industry.

Besides the plenary session, the expo will feature three Masterclasses with in-depth analysis on specific areas of agribusiness, facilitated by enterprising Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The Masterclass facilitators include Mr. Leonard Anyanwu, Group Executive Director, Saro International Ltd; Mr. Segun Ogunwale, Team Lead, Kominity Digital, and Mr. Bamidele Ayemibo, Managing Director, 3T Impex Trade Centre, who will provide insight as well as share success stories and experiences.

Expressing his delight on FirstBank’s leading role at not just promoting agriculture but diversifying the Nigerian economy, the CEO, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said, “in the last 125 years, more than any other financial institution, we have played a key role in financing different sectors of not just the Nigerian economy but other economies in sub-Saharan Africa. As Nigeria expands opportunities in its non-oil sector, especially agriculture, we remain committed to the growth of the agricultural sector and its contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

“Our consistency in convening the FirstBank Agric Expo, which is in its third consecutive edition, is a demonstration of our commitment to building the agribusiness economy, which is capable of delivering sustained prosperity by meeting domestic food security goals, generating exports, supporting sustainable income and creating employment opportunities,” he concluded.