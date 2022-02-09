In recognition of the giant strides and efforts by Junior Achievement Worldwide, the parent body of Junior Achievement Nigeria and other Junior Achievement across 119 countries – in equipping young people to solve societal issues, whilbuilding an entrepreneurship mindset, Junior Achievement World Wide –– has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide, shared his perspective in response to the nomination: “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skills and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

The nomination has received commendations from various individuals and corporate bodies across the world, especially those that have been partnering with Junior Achievement to promote self-sufficiency among the youth in their quest to making the world a better place.