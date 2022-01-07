The board of directors of FBN Holdings Plc, on Wednesday, announced the appointments of three executive directors for its commercial banking arm, First Bank Nigeria Limited.

It appointed Mr.Olusegun Alebiosu as Executive Director, Risk Management and Executive Compliance Officer, while Mr Oluwatosin Adewuyi will take the role of Executive Director, Corporate Banking.

Ini Ebong is to take the position of Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking.

The Company Secretary, Seye Kosoko, who disclosed this in a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), said the appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Alebiosu was a Group Executive and Chief Risk Officer of the FirstBank Group, since 2016.

Also, he was the Chief Credit Officer of the African Development Bank Group (ADB). He previously worked at the United Bank for Africa Plc, the defunct Omega Bank Plc, Peak Merchant Bank as well as Oceanic Bank Plc.

Alebiosu is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Management, a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

Adewuyi was Group Executive, Corporate Banking where he was responsible for the bank’s corporate banking business , following the exit of the previous executive director.