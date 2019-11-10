Paul Erewuba

The 58th in the series of FirstBank Amateur Open Golf Championship will tee-off at the golf section of Ikoyi Club on Friday November 15th, with over 200 golfers drawn from around the world participating. This was revealed by the event’s organsiers, Concierge Sports.

Speaking to Journalists to herald this year’s edition, Kayode Oguntayo, representative of Concierge Sports said, Lagos amateur open has now gone international having been listed by World Amateur Golf Ranking, thus opening it to golfers from across the world.

“The listing has given the Championship a heightened level of recognition on the world stage, as far as amateur golf championships are concerned. The FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship is now one of the international golf events where all amateur golfers worldwide can participate and earn points to aide their WAGR rankings.

Aside opening the tournament to the world, FirstBank has also brought two European PGA Professionals to coordinate coaching clinics for special guests, spectators and children.”

Also speaking at the briefing, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan, who was represented by Group Head, Telecommunications and Other Conglomerates said the continuous sponsorship of the event is a reflection of the bank’s long lasting association that aligns with heritage, value performance and quality.

“FirstBank has been in the business of supporting sports in Nigeria throughout its 125 years of existence. We have partnered with individuals and institutions to provide support, not only in the sports arena, but also in Education, Arts and Small and Medium Enterprises.”

Golf Captain, Babatunde Johnson while congratulating FirstBank for sustaining the sponsorship, said all effort at growing the game of golf in the country should be encouraged.