Users of Firstmonie Wallet, the mobile-friendly wallet application by FirstBank are in for an exciting time as they are being rewarded for their continued patronage of its services in a two-month campaign, tagged Transact and Win promo, which started on Monday 22, November 2021.

Various prizes including, N10, 000.00 cash prizes, iPhone, standing fans, bags of rice, power generating sets, air conditioning systems and LED Televisions will be won in the course of the two-months campaign.

Eligibility for the respective prizes is dependent on the frequency of use of the Firstmonie Wallet. The higher the number of transactions performed on the mobile-friendly wallet, the higher the chances of winning.

N10,000.00 is up for the grabs by 200 customers for transaction counts of 1 – 15 within the month; 106 25kg bags of rice and 100 units of standing fans are to be won for 16 – 30 transactions consummated with the Firstmonie Wallet; four units of power generating sets, two units of Air Conditioning systems and two units LED televisions will be given to customers that carry-out 31 – 50 transactions while four units of iPhones would be won for over 50 transactions carried out with the app.

