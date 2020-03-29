First Bank Nigeria has reiterated its commitment to continue promoting an enabling environment for women to thrive and reach their maximum career potential.

CEO of the bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, speaking during the maiden anniversary of FirstBank Women Network and International Women’s Day at the weekend in Lagos, noted that FirstBank Women Network was one of the bank’s initiatives created to ensure equal opportunities for women in the workplace.

According to him, it was also to help them leverage opportunities by enabling them to contribute even more if given the necessary support and an intentionally enabling environment.

He said, “FirstBank recognises the fact that gender parity is an essential factor for influencing the advancement of institutions, economies and societies, hence its commitment to promoting same and equipping women for senior and executive management positions.

“Last year, we launched this network on International Women’s Day. This is so because the activities of the Network are at par with the essence of the International Women’s Day celebration.

“Marking International Women’s Day is significant because it creates the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the social, cultural, political and economic achievements of women across the globe.”

Adeduntan said the global focus of the celebration included equality, total respect, appreciation and love toward women for their achievements and invaluable contributions to human growth and development.

He stated that the emphasis of the celebration brought to fore the fact that an equal world was an enabled world, thus stressed that everyone was charged with the responsibility to promoting a gender equal world.

“FirstBank is already at it; with key positions occupied by women, the position of the Board Chairman is one good example,” he said.

Adeduntan added that recent appointments in the bank in the last year had seen more women in leadership positions, which included group executive, corporate banking group, energy & infrastructure and group head, and banking operations & services, among others.

He reiterated the bank’s commitment to advancing the workspace for more women to thrive and reach their maximum potential.

“I, therefore, urge everyone of us present, male and female, to make a conscious effort to create an enabling world by promoting a gender-equal world,” Adeduntan said.

Also, Ms Rosie Ebe-Arthur, group head, human capital management development, FirstBank, stated that the FirstBank Women Network was created to empower women to achieve more.