First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced the promotion of 1179 employees to new grades as part of the year-end appraisal outcomes. The promotion exercise is a demonstration of its commitment to empowering employees and driving productivity against all odds, especially amid the social, economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, “the resilience and sustainable performance and growth of FirstBank over the past 127 years can be largely attributed to the efforts of our employees. Promotion is one of the numerous incentives we employ to reward our employees and boost their passion as they work towards the accomplishment of their individual career goals as well as the delivery of the bank’s strategic objectives. In this regard, the promotions serve to specially thank our employees who worked assiduously with dedication throughout the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a bank, we are committed to grooming and retaining top talents who are motivated to demonstrate and live our core values of entrepreneurship, professionalism, innovation and customer-centricity.’’ FirstBank has a clearly defined career growth and talent programmes that cater for the leadership development needs of employees across levels. These include the Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP), Leadership Acceleration Programme (LAP) and FirstBank Management Associates Programme (FMAP).