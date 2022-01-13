First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced that its “Nigerian Economic Outlook Webinar” convened to reflect national and global economic trends that shaped 2021, whilst forecasting the economic outlook of 2022 will be held today.

The virtual event themed “A rearview look at 2021, lessons learnt-Outlook 2022” is scheduled by 1 pm on January 13, 2022 via Zoom.

The webinar aims to set the tone for the year by providing opportunity for participants to learn directly from economic experts to stay informed and knowledgeably empowered to make the right decisions in their socio-economic activities in 2022 impacted by the micro and macro-economic activities of the country.

With Nigeria’s economy projected to grow by 2.7 per cent in 2022 as predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) based on an expected recovery in crude oil prices and production, as the country sees economic activities normalising.

Key economic activities to watch out for in 2022 include the Global Market trends, removal of subsidies and floatation of the Naira. However, recoveries in the oil sector and maximisation of the e-Naira could help keep the parallel market in check.

Bismarck Rewane, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited and the event’s keynote speaker will lead deliberations at the event. Other speakers are Ini Ebong, Executive Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited Treasury and International Banking; Opeyemi Agbaje, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RTC Advisory Services Limited, Olaitan Martins, Group Executive, Transaction Banking and Augustine Uddin, the Chief Economist, FirstBank.