First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) says it is determine to support Nigerian musical talents to advance the growth of the entertainment industry.

Ms Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FBN, said this at the inauguration of “The Voice Nigeria Season 4 Musical Contest“ on Friday in Lagos.

Ani-Mumuney represented by Ms Abimbola Meshinoye, Head, Sponsorship, Partnership, Events and Collaboration, said the bank supported the musical contest to promote Nigerian talents and create social cohesion in the country.

“We (First bank) remain woven into the fabric of society and will continue to lead the charge by supporting initiatives like “The Voice Nigeria“ that helps to promote Nigerian musical talents, culture and heritage to the world.

“With its enviable youthful population, Nigeria has tremendous potential to tap from the growing music and entertainment industry, which has over the years proven to contribute significantly to the growth of our economy.

“More importantly, the music and entertainment industry in Nigeria has given hope to young Nigerians that they can achieve what they dream.

“From Port Harcourt to Lagos, from Ojuelegba to Los Angeles, our youths have proven that dreams are achievable,” she said.

Ani-Mumuney said the “Voice Nigeria“ was able to achieve its key goals of discovering and promoting talented singers to actualise their dreams of becoming international stars with the bank’s support in previous editions.

She said that the musical talents sponsorship aligned with First Bank commitment to providing a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents.

According to her, it will give Nigerian youth a voice and enable them to showcase their talents and achieve their dreams.

“We remain committed to strengthening and enabling the entertainment and musical industry in Nigeria,” she added.

Mr. Akin Salami, the Managing Director, UNITY 1 Limited, said he was excited with the return of the show.

“We are excited to draw open the curtain of a new season, the Fourth Season, of “The Voice Nigeria“.

“The third season of the show was produced in Nigeria for the first time since its inception.

“It was definitely an outstanding show from the feedback we received local and international,” Salami said.

Salami, also the Executive Producer, “The Voice Nigeria“, said the Season 4 edition was coming with new and exciting twists and turns, especially now that the Nigerian music industry had continued to grow in leaps and bounds.

He said that his aim was to continually provide a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage.

“We are set to deliver a season like never seen before,” he added.

Salami said that the talents show had sponsors and partners both, new and old, that had also provided invaluable support in bringing this season to life.

He noted that they had supported the show in retaining its spot as the number one music reality TV show in the country.

Salami said “The Voice Nigeria 2022“ would kick-off with free registration.

He said intending talents should record and upload a one-minute video singing without a soundtrack and fill the form on the website.

The producer said that the competition was open to both Nigerian male and female contestants with government-issued means of identification.

He said that talents must be at least 18 years old.

Salami said that interested talents should visit the voice website www.thevoicenigeria.com for more information or its social media platforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show is best known for its recognition and unveiling of singing talents, as Nigerian music continues to gain international global recognition and collaborations. (NAN)