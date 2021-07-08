By Ayo Alonge

First Bank of Nigeria Limited will hold its SMEConnect Webinar today.

The webinar, with the theme, “The ABCs of Accessing Finance for your Business” is designed to expose SMEs to various finance opportunities that they can access and utilise to foster the continued growth of their business, whilst optimising the sustenance of their business operations in contributing to national development.

SMEConnect webinar is one of the ways through which FirstBank delivers its capacity building pillar of its value propositions to SMEs. The bank’s SMEConnect initiative is focused on impacting SMEs in key areas that affect their business growth and development.

Speaking on the event, Deputy Managing Director, Gbenga Shobo, said “among many factors, access to finance plays a critical role inthe growth and sustenance of every business venture, especially the SMEs and we are delighted with the role we continue to play in connecting SMEs to finance opportunities that are essential to boosting their businesses.

“With FirstBank’s over 127 years of being woven into the fabric of society, we remain at the forefront of positively impacting businesses, especially the SMEs and enjoin all business owners and individuals intending to own theirs to be part of the event.

“Only recently, FirstBank was honoured with the Africa Bank of the Year and Innovative Banking Product of the Year awards in recognition of its sterling performance in delivering over 127 years of development-oriented services as Africa’s foremost financial inclusion services provider.”

Guess Speakers at the event include: Partner/Head Technology, Innovation and Fintech, Damilola Salawu, and Head Credit Analysis & Processing, , Patrick Akhidenor.

