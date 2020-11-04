First Bank of Nigeria Limited, a leading financial inclusion services provider has announced that its mobile banking application, FirstMobile, has been awarded the 2020 Best Mobile Banking App award 2020 in the Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards 2020. The bank sais in a statement that the achievement was largely attributable to its relative strength and success of its web products and services, notably FirstMobile.

Speaking on the 2020 Global Finance award, Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance said; “This year, a global pandemic accelerated the transition to digital banking, but forward-thinking banks were already on that road. The Digital Bank Awards hone in on the institutions that are leading the shift toward a new world of banking.”

According to Global Finance, winning banks were selected based on various criteria, including strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality. Winners chosen from entries evaluated by a world-class panel of judges at Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology and outsourcing.